Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.83. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 36,653 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $330.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.51. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 869.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

