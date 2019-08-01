ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.17.
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.
ACNB Company Profile
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
