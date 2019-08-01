Achain Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Bitinka, Sistemkoin and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00276912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.01467122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00116171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Coinnest, CoinEgg, OOOBTC, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

