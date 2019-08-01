ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.10% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

ACAD stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 494,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,781. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

