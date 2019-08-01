Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 21,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

