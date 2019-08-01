Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Down 13.1%

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) were down 13.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.59, approximately 2,123,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 507,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.58% and a negative net margin of 960.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

