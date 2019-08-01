AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AbbVie by 4,385.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,856,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 56.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 7,659.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,049,000 after buying an additional 997,472 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AbbVie by 61.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after buying an additional 979,638 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

AbbVie stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,900 shares of company stock worth $5,504,070. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

