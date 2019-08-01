Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,831 shares of company stock valued at $65,150,090 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.96. 1,747,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,415. The company has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

