ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 22.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20.10 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 23 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

