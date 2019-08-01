$835.79 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce $835.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840.61 million and the lowest is $829.48 million. Brinker International reported sales of $817.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $839.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 730,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,687. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,284.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

