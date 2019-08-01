$75.84 Million in Sales Expected for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $75.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. Five9 reported sales of $65.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $306.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.19 million to $307.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $359.69 million, with estimates ranging from $355.12 million to $363.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

FIVN stock traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.98. 102,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81. Five9 has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.67 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael Burkland sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $346,458.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 184,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,763 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,051. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,279,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 356,792 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Five9 by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

