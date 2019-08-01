$605.62 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to report sales of $605.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $601.39 million and the highest is $612.60 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $519.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $595.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.58.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.37, for a total value of $2,863,885.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $529,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,178 shares of company stock valued at $54,164,670 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,757. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.