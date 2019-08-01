58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives $62.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.06.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WUBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Shares of 58.com stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 814,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,545. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. 58.com has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $77.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
About 58.com
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
