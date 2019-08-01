58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives $62.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WUBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of 58.com stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 814,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,545. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. 58.com has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $77.60.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 58.com will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

