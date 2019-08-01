5,624 Shares in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Bought by Davy Asset Management Ltd

Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $4,315,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 921,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,360,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.3% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 58,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,984.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,695 shares of company stock worth $3,601,503 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

