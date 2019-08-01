513,395 Shares in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 513,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Concrete Pumping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $61.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Piecuch bought 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. B. Brown bought 27,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $138,352.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,861,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,072 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on BBCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

