500 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $239.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.77.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $666,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,332,500. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.74. 5,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,141. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $145.21 and a twelve month high of $246.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

