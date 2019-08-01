$5.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $23.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.49 billion to $25.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,657.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.81. 250,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

