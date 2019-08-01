473,281 Shares in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Acquired by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 473,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,064,000. Aaron’s makes up approximately 4.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,115,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,655,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,287,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aaron’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 31,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,611. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $72.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.33 per share, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,903 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

