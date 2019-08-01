$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $5,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 117.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.97. 389,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

