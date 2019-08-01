2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut 2U from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on 2U to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.38.

TWOU traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,493,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.93. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $64,861.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,922.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942 in the last three months. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $101,024,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,375 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 886,408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 2U by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 884,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,518,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

