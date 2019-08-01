2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Announces Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 292,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,041. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.93. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $90.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $64,861.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,922.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock worth $356,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

