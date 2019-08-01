$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.88 billion. Discovery Communications posted sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year sales of $11.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $11.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Wolfe Research lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth $53,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 96.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

