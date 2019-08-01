$2.86 EPS Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $12.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $13.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 17.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,960.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $37,053.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $350,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

