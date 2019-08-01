$2.83 EPS Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $2.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $11.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

In other news, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $100,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,327.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $4.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. 2,945,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,897. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

