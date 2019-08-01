$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,998. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

