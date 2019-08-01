$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 61,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,959. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $98,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,487.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,730 shares of company stock worth $550,759. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,468,000 after acquiring an additional 503,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 165,833 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

