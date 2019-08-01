19,413 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 281,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $1,981,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,718 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $13,709,544 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.64. 4,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,799. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.60. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

