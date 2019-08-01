1,834 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,607,000 after purchasing an additional 203,345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.65.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 57,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $8,294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,350 shares of company stock worth $19,398,763. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

