18,175 Shares in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 2,095.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TIM Participacoes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:TSU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 353,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TIM Participacoes SA has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.