18,139 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,532,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,517,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,156,000 after acquiring an additional 279,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,872,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $24.03. 16,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,758. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

