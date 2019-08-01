$15.02 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post sales of $15.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.28 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported sales of $16.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $61.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.23 million to $63.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.69 million, with estimates ranging from $65.84 million to $70.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 182.88%.

LMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 60,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $423.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is an increase from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 257.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

