$140.79 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to report sales of $140.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $117.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $777.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $934.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $961.40 million, with estimates ranging from $653.96 million to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.99. 25,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $955,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,844. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,837,000 after acquiring an additional 123,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

