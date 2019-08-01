1,281 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $179.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

