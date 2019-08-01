$120.34 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $120.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.39 million and the highest is $124.81 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $108.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $487.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.97 million to $503.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $520.27 million, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $562.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Several research firms have commented on BHR. B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. 18,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,159. The company has a market cap of $299.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

