111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Down 10.3%

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) shares dropped 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $291.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that 111 Inc – will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

