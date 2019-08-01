$106.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce sales of $106.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $96.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $436.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.22 million to $438.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $480.11 million, with estimates ranging from $473.72 million to $486.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.12%.

HALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

HALL traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 90,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,685,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

