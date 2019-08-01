$106.20 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post $106.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.44 million and the highest is $107.14 million. Bottomline Technologies posted sales of $106.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year sales of $419.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.16 million to $420.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $456.60 million, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $458.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 21,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $985,790.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,874.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,803,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,682,000 after buying an additional 91,051 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,913,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,844,000 after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 412,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,311. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.