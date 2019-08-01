$1.87 EPS Expected for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. Amc Networks posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 152.19%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of Amc Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $1,487,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,314.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of Amc Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,776.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Amc Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 45,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,779. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

