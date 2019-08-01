$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.06.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after purchasing an additional 475,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,972,000 after acquiring an additional 66,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.03. The stock had a trading volume of 559,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $264.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.07. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

