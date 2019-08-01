$1.32 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.28. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5,113.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 241,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,770 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 273,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 107,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Lennar has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

