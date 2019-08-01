$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

YUM traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,609. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,214,439,000 after purchasing an additional 591,322 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,507,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $292,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

