$1.21 EPS Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.18. Varian Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 544 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $73,162.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,496.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $171,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,077.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,393 shares of company stock worth $10,032,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,997,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,353,000 after buying an additional 760,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 245.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $82,958,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAR traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $118.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.05. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.