$1.17 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $349.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. ValuEngine raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,094 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $215,870.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,591,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 4,854 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $511,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,092 shares in the company, valued at $47,105,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,602 shares of company stock worth $1,656,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

