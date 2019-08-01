$0.80 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.98. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 58.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

