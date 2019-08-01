$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.55. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $9.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

XOM stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. 16,922,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,420,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $318.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,259,000 after buying an additional 809,199 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,697,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,903,000 after buying an additional 587,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

