Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $245.00. Zytronic shares last traded at $248.15, with a volume of 7,810 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $40.51 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.64.

Get Zytronic alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. Zytronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.25%.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.