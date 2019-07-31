Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Trading Up 0.5%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $353.49 and last traded at $352.15, approximately 145 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.07.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.