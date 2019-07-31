ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Reaches $2.11 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $19,309.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Bit-Z, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00419424 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00080829 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,701,316 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, HitBTC, Liquid, Allbit, Bit-Z and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.