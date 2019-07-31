Zoomba Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $663.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded 215.7% higher against the dollar. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $83,248.00 and approximately $663.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 19,363,733 coins and its circulating supply is 19,004,408 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

