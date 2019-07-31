Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Zimtu Capital Corp (CVE:ZC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 6500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 16.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.